Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has revealed that his teammate Jack Wilshere will make a decision over his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder joined the Cherries last summer on a loan deal from Arsenal in order to pick up regular game time following numerous injury setbacks.

The 25-year-old, who came through the Gunners' academy in 2008, has 18 months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates and is yet to be offered fresh terms.

"To be honest I don't think even he knows what he is going to be doing," The Mirror quotes Afobe as saying. "We have convos all the time and he just wants to play week in week out and take it month by month and see what happens at the end of the season. The main thing for him is about getting his confidence back and staying injury free."

AC Milan are believed to be considering a move for Wilshere, while Bournemouth are keen to keep hold of the midfielder for next season.

The England international has made 17 Premier League appearances, 15 of which have been starts, for the Cherries.