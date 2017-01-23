New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere still deliberating over future

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is on loan from Bournemouth, will make a decision about his future at the end of the season, claims teammate Benik Afobe.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has revealed that his teammate Jack Wilshere will make a decision over his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder joined the Cherries last summer on a loan deal from Arsenal in order to pick up regular game time following numerous injury setbacks.

The 25-year-old, who came through the Gunners' academy in 2008, has 18 months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates and is yet to be offered fresh terms.

"To be honest I don't think even he knows what he is going to be doing," The Mirror quotes Afobe as saying. "We have convos all the time and he just wants to play week in week out and take it month by month and see what happens at the end of the season. The main thing for him is about getting his confidence back and staying injury free."

AC Milan are believed to be considering a move for Wilshere, while Bournemouth are keen to keep hold of the midfielder for next season.

The England international has made 17 Premier League appearances, 15 of which have been starts, for the Cherries.

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Milan still interested in Wilshere
>
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Benik Afobe, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere still deliberating over future
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'facing touchline ban after pushing fourth official'
Ramsey: 'We got what we deserved'Shkodran Mustafi hails fighting spiritWenger: 'Xhaka has to control his game'Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winnerArsene Wenger: "I should have shut up"
Result: Sanchez rescues 10-man Arsenal with late penaltyArsenal fans angry over Wilshere commentTeam News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchangedWenger expects Danny Welbeck to hit top formHenry tells Ozil: 'Stay and become a legend'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere still deliberating over future
 Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Result: Benik Afobe rescues point for Cherries
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth
Report: Milan still interested in WilshereConte confirms bid for Asmir BegovicChelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'Barker charged by FA for Arter tweetsWatford close to Max Gradel deal?
Howe: 'We didn't make dominance count'Result: Hernandez nets brace in Hull City winTeam News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City benchConte: 'John Terry going nowhere'Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version