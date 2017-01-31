Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switch

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford joins Championship promotion hopefuls Reading on loan.

The 18-year-old had been sought by a number of clubs this window after the Hammers decided to loan him out to give him regular first-team experience.

Oxford will now join up with Jaap Stam's side - currently third in the Championship - and could make his debut this weekend at Ipswich Town.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said: "This is a great loan move for Reece. He's going to a club who are trying to get promotion and what's really important for me is that the manager is one of the best centre-backs to have played in the last 20 years in the world.

"It's a move that we should all benefit from; Reece, Reading and West Ham. I'm expecting him to come back here and play for us."

Royals chief exec Nigel Howe said: "Reece was a player who was wanted on loan by a number of clubs and we are absolutely delighted to have secured his services for the remainder of the season.

"He is young, but hungry for success and I am sure he will prove an excellent addition to our squad and learn a lot during his spell under Jaap Stam at Reading."

Oxford becomes Stam's fourth signing of the month, following on from the arrivals of Tiago Ilori, Adrian Popa and Jordon Mutch.