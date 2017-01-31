New Transfer Talk header

Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switch

Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United defender Reece Oxford joins Championship promotion hopefuls Reading on loan.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 18:26 UK

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old had been sought by a number of clubs this window after the Hammers decided to loan him out to give him regular first-team experience.

Oxford will now join up with Jaap Stam's side - currently third in the Championship - and could make his debut this weekend at Ipswich Town.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said: "This is a great loan move for Reece. He's going to a club who are trying to get promotion and what's really important for me is that the manager is one of the best centre-backs to have played in the last 20 years in the world.

"It's a move that we should all benefit from; Reece, Reading and West Ham. I'm expecting him to come back here and play for us."

Royals chief exec Nigel Howe said: "Reece was a player who was wanted on loan by a number of clubs and we are absolutely delighted to have secured his services for the remainder of the season.

"He is young, but hungry for success and I am sure he will prove an excellent addition to our squad and learn a lot during his spell under Jaap Stam at Reading."

Oxford becomes Stam's fourth signing of the month, following on from the arrivals of Tiago Ilori, Adrian Popa and Jordon Mutch.

