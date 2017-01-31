New Transfer Talk header

Besiktas confirm that they have re-signed striker Demba Ba on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, despite reported interest from West Ham United.
Besiktas have confirmed the signing of Demba Ba on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old had been linked with a January move to West Ham United, who are keen to bring in a new striker before tonight's 11pm deadline.

However, he has instead returned to the Vodafone Arena for a second stint, having originally joined Besiktas from Chelsea in 2014.

The Senegal international spent a year in Turkey before moving to China, but his progress in Shanghai was halted last summer when he suffered a broken leg.

However, he has since recovered from that potentially career-ending injury and will now spend the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at title-chasing Besiktas.


Ba scored 27 goals in 44 appearances during his initial spell with Besiktas.

