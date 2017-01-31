Besiktas have confirmed the signing of Demba Ba on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old had been linked with a January move to West Ham United, who are keen to bring in a new striker before tonight's 11pm deadline.
However, he has instead returned to the Vodafone Arena for a second stint, having originally joined Besiktas from Chelsea in 2014.
The Senegal international spent a year in Turkey before moving to China, but his progress in Shanghai was halted last summer when he suffered a broken leg.
However, he has since recovered from that potentially career-ending injury and will now spend the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at title-chasing Besiktas.
Welcome Back Home @dembabafoot #Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/6p5WfGypeY— Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) January 31, 2017
Ba scored 27 goals in 44 appearances during his initial spell with Besiktas.