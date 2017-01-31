Oldham Athletic confirm that Bolton Wanderers winger Chris Taylor has rejoined the League One strugglers on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old started his career with the Latics, making 254 league appearances for them before joining Millwall in May 2012.

Taylor has started just three games for the Trotters this term, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Oldham boss John Sheridan told the club website: "I'm very pleased to get Chris, I know him and he knows me and he knows the way I work."

Taylor could feature for the Latics, 23rd in the League One table, against fellow strugglers Chesterfield on Saturday.