League One side Oldham Athletic announce that they are able to sign players again due to their transfer ban being lifted.

Oldham Athletic have announced that their transfer embargo has been lifted with immediate effect.

The League One outfit had been banned from recruiting new players since November due to an outstanding £300,000 bill from HM Revenue & Customs as well as fees owed to other clubs.

However, the Latics, who appointed John Sheridan as their manager for a third time last week, have confirmed that they are now able to add to their squad again.

"The club can confirm, with immediate effect, the transfer embargo placed upon the club has now been lifted," read a statement on their official website.

Sheridan steered Oldham to their first league win since October with a 1-0 triumph over Gillingham on Saturday, but the club remain 23rd in the League One table.