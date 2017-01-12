Crowd generic

Kevin Nolan says that he had a conversation with old mentor Sam Allardyce before deciding to become the Notts County boss.
Kevin Nolan has revealed that he had a conversation with Sam Allardyce before deciding to become Notts County's new boss.

County's new owner Alan Hardy revealed at an official press conference that Nolan, 34, had been appointed the League Two side's new manager following the dismissal of John Sheridan.

The former Newcastle United and West Ham United midfielder has said that his old mentor Allardyce, now in charge of Crystal Palace, "encouraged" him to return to management following his stint at Leyton Orient.

"I am delighted to be offered the job and I am looking forward to a top day on Saturday. We have a squad capable of staying in this league. I am aware of what I am walking into," Nolan told reporters.

"I worked with Sam Allardyce for almost 14 years. If I can emulate his success here it will be absolutely fantastic. If I can take anyone's advice at this time it would be Sam's. He has been in these situations before and had tremendous success. Sam Allardyce encouraged me to come here."

Nolan, who will lead the team against Mansfield Town on Saturday, takes charge of Notts County with the club down in 22nd spot in the League Two table.

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
