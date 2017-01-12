Crowd generic

Notts County

Kevin Nolan 'set for Notts County job'

Kevin Nolan in action for West Ham on December 2, 2014
Former West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kevin Nolan is reportedly on the verge of being appointed manager at League Two strugglers Notts County.

The 34-year-old, who last played for Leyton Orient last season, will be appointed in the role by new County owner Alan Hardy later this week, according to The Mirror.

Alan Smith is currently in caretaker charge of the first team after John Sheridan was axed at the turn of the year as the club fell to a ninth consecutive league defeat.

Hardy reportedly approached former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp about the role earlier this week but his advances were rejected, leading him to look elsewhere.

Nolan served as player-manager for Orient in the second half of last season but left in April 2016 with the club just outside the League Two playoffs.

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
