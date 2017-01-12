Kevin Nolan 'set for Notts County job'

Former West Ham United midfielder Kevin Nolan is expected to be appointed as manager of League Two strugglers Notts County this week.

The 34-year-old, who last played for Leyton Orient last season, will be appointed in the role by new County owner Alan Hardy later this week, according to The Mirror.

Alan Smith is currently in caretaker charge of the first team after John Sheridan was axed at the turn of the year as the club fell to a ninth consecutive league defeat.

Hardy reportedly approached former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp about the role earlier this week but his advances were rejected, leading him to look elsewhere.

Nolan served as player-manager for Orient in the second half of last season but left in April 2016 with the club just outside the League Two playoffs.