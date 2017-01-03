A report claims that former Manchester United, Leeds United and Newcastle United striker Alan Smith will take temporary charge of managerless Notts County.

Former Manchester United striker Alan Smith has reportedly been placed in caretaker charge of Notts County following the sacking of John Sheridan.

The Magpies brought an end to Sheridan's time at the club on Monday evening after the 4-0 defeat to Cambridge United, which leaves them just one place and one point above the League Two drop zone.

Smith, who also represented Leeds United and Newcastle United in the Premier League, is said to have been put in temporary charge after spending more than two years as a player-coach at Meadow Lane.

According to The Sun, 19-cap England international Smith will remain in charge while County continue the search for an 11th manager in the six-and-a-half years since Steve Cotterill guided them to the League Two title.

Next up for the Magpies is a trip to face Morecambe on January 7.