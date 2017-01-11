Crowd generic

Notts County

Local businessman Alan Hardy completes Notts County takeover

A general view during the Sky Bet League One match between Notts County and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Meadow Lane on November 16, 2013
Nottingham businessman Alan Hardy declares that a "new world starts today" for Notts County after completing his takeover of the League Two outfit.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Alan Hardy has revealed that he has officially completed a takeover of League Two outfit Notts County, two days after an announcement was expected to be made.

The Nottingham businessman has replaced Ray Trew as the club's chief backer following the payment of an outstanding loan of £1m that was owed to the Haydn Green estate.

Hardy took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the takeover had been given the green light, and the 52-year-old intends to get stuck straight into business by appointing a new manager on Thursday.

"Finally got there guys. New world starts today," he wrote, before appeasing fans by stating that a new head coach will likely be in place tomorrow.

Trew put County, currently 22nd in the table, up for sale in February and agreed to sell to Hardy after two previous failed attempts to purchase the club

More Notts County News
 Alan Smith of MK Dons in action during the FA Cup Second match between MK Dons and Dover Athletic match at Stadium MK on December 7, 2013
Notts County confirm Alan Smith as caretaker manager
 Alan Smith of MK Dons in action during the FA Cup Second match between MK Dons and Dover Athletic match at Stadium MK on December 7, 2013
Ex-England international Alan Smith handed Notts County caretaker role?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster25164549321752
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth24153637251248
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle251210346351146
4Portsmouth25126738251342
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2412573226641
6Colchester UnitedColchester25116840301039
7Barnet2510963634239
8Luton TownLuton24108634221238
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge2411583526938
10Grimsby Town2510693328536
11Blackpool2497836251134
12Exeter CityExeter24103113327633
13Stevenage25103123840-233
14Mansfield TownMansfield258982629-333
15Crawley TownCrawley2495103038-832
16Yeovil TownYeovil2486102528-330
17Morecambe2493123142-1130
18Crewe AlexandraCrewe2561092434-1028
19Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool2569103343-1027
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2467112331-825
21Leyton Orient2574142737-1025
22Notts County2564152848-2022
23Cheltenham TownCheltenham2449112437-1321
24Newport County2445152844-1617
> Full Version
