Nottingham businessman Alan Hardy declares that a "new world starts today" for Notts County after completing his takeover of the League Two outfit.

Alan Hardy has revealed that he has officially completed a takeover of League Two outfit Notts County, two days after an announcement was expected to be made.

The Nottingham businessman has replaced Ray Trew as the club's chief backer following the payment of an outstanding loan of £1m that was owed to the Haydn Green estate.

Hardy took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the takeover had been given the green light, and the 52-year-old intends to get stuck straight into business by appointing a new manager on Thursday.

"Finally got there guys. New world starts today," he wrote, before appeasing fans by stating that a new head coach will likely be in place tomorrow.

Trew put County, currently 22nd in the table, up for sale in February and agreed to sell to Hardy after two previous failed attempts to purchase the club