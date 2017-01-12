Crowd generic

Harry Redknapp 'turns down Notts County job'

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp reportedly turns down an offer to manage League Two strugglers Notts County.
Harry Redknapp has reportedly turned down the chance to manage League Two strugglers Notts County.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Portsmouth manager has been out of work since March 2016 after a two-game stint in charge of the Jordan national team.

According to The Mirror, new County owner Alan Hardy has been "working hard" to convince Redknapp to take on the challenge of managing a fourth-tier side but has been rejected.

Alan Smith is currently in interim charge of the side following the dismissal of John Sheridan at the start of the month.

County are currently 22nd in the League Two table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Alan Smith of MK Dons in action during the FA Cup Second match between MK Dons and Dover Athletic match at Stadium MK on December 7, 2013
