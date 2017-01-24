Alan Hardy: 'Notts County sacked John Sheridan for verbal abuse towards official'

John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Notts County chairman Alan Hardy confirms that John Sherdian was sacked as manager of the club for verbally abusing the fourth official during a game in December.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 14:49 UK

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy has confirmed that John Sheridan was sacked from his role at the club because of gross misconduct.

Sheridan's dismissal came as a result of nine successive defeats, but Hardy has revealed that Sheridan was removed from his position because of verbal abuse towards a fourth official in December.

A transcript of Sheridan's expletive-laden rant was made public earlier this month, and that has led to Hardy clarifying the exit of the 52-year-old.

Hardy told the club's official website: "It was our decision to terminate the contract based on what I read in the referee's report regarding the incident. This is a family-friendly club which aims to be a pillar of the local community.

"In light of the recent disclosure of the referee's report, I thought it appropriate to communicate the exact reasons behind the course of action we took."

Sheridan has since been appointed as the new boss of League One side Oldham Athletic.

Kevin Nolan in action for West Ham on December 2, 2014
Read Next:
Kevin Nolan appointed Notts County boss
>
View our homepages for Alan Hardy, John Sheridan, Football
Your Comments
More Notts County News
John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
Alan Hardy: 'Notts County sacked John Sheridan for verbal abuse towards official'
 Kevin Nolan of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game for his side during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on February 8, 2014
Kevin Nolan: 'Sam Allardyce key in Notts County move'
 Kevin Nolan in action for West Ham on December 2, 2014
Kevin Nolan appointed Notts County boss
Kevin Nolan 'set for Notts County job'Redknapp 'turns down Notts County job'Local businessman completes County takeoverNotts County confirm Alan Smith appointmentAlan Smith handed Notts County role?
Notts County sack manager John SheridanNotts County confirm club to be taken overNotts County future in doubtMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundReport: Yankees in Notts County talks
> Notts County Homepage
More Oldham Athletic News
John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
Alan Hardy: 'Notts County sacked John Sheridan for verbal abuse towards official'
 A general view of Boundary Park the home ground of Oldham Athletic Football Club is seen on May 4, 2011
Oldham Athletic have transfer embargo lifted
 John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
Oldham Athletic sack Stephen Robinson, appoint John Sheridan as new manager
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giantsUnited take Liandro Martis on trialOldham appoint Robinson as new managerFormer Man City, Oldham boss Frizzell dies, aged 79
Leyton Orient sign Oldham captain Liam KellyEverton sign goalkeeper Chris RenshawSteve Evans to leave Leeds United?Result: Adnan Januzaj scores twice for Under-21sJohn Sheridan back at Oldham Athletic
> Oldham Athletic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster27184555342158
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth26173643281554
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle271212348371148
4Portsmouth26136740261445
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2612773428643
6Luton TownLuton26119637241342
7Colchester UnitedColchester2711794134740
8Barnet27101073737040
9Exeter CityExeter261231139271239
10Cambridge UnitedCambridge2611693629739
11Grimsby Town27116103531439
12Mansfield TownMansfield2791082930-137
13Blackpool2699838271136
14Crawley TownCrawley25105103138-735
15Stevenage27103144046-633
16Yeovil TownYeovil2688102831-332
17Morecambe2594123243-1131
18Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool2779113544-930
19Crewe AlexandraCrewe27610112639-1328
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2668122435-1126
21Leyton Orient2674152839-1125
22Cheltenham TownCheltenham2659122839-1124
23Notts County2765162850-2223
24Newport County2647152945-1619
> Full Version