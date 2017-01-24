Notts County chairman Alan Hardy confirms that John Sherdian was sacked as manager of the club for verbally abusing the fourth official during a game in December.

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy has confirmed that John Sheridan was sacked from his role at the club because of gross misconduct.

Sheridan's dismissal came as a result of nine successive defeats, but Hardy has revealed that Sheridan was removed from his position because of verbal abuse towards a fourth official in December.

A transcript of Sheridan's expletive-laden rant was made public earlier this month, and that has led to Hardy clarifying the exit of the 52-year-old.

Hardy told the club's official website: "It was our decision to terminate the contract based on what I read in the referee's report regarding the incident. This is a family-friendly club which aims to be a pillar of the local community.

"In light of the recent disclosure of the referee's report, I thought it appropriate to communicate the exact reasons behind the course of action we took."

Sheridan has since been appointed as the new boss of League One side Oldham Athletic.