Bolton Wanderers have reportedly turned down an offer of £2m from Nottingham Forest for striker Zach Clough.

Several Championship clubs are thought to have been interested in the 21-year-old, who has scored nine times in 23 League One appearances for the Trotters this term.

Bolton are said to have financial difficulties as a result of FFP rules but have insisted that they will not be pressured into selling key players as they push for promotion back to the Championship at the first opportunity.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest lodged a bid of £2m with Bolton to bring Clough to the City Ground earlier today but their advances were rejected.

Clough is a product of the Bolton academy and has 21 goals in 58 senior appearances to his name.