Joao Teixeira joins Nottingham Forest on loan

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
© Getty Images
Benfica midfielder Joao Teixeira completes a loan move to Nottingham Forest after his season-long deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers is cut short.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Benfica midfielder Joao Teixeira has completed a loan switch to Championship side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had been on a season-long loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers but fell down the pecking order under new manager Paul Lambert, who had outlined his desire to move the player on this month.

Forest confirmed this afternoon that it had agreed terms with the Midlands side and the Portuguese outfit over a deal that will see him spend the remainder of the season at the City Ground before returning to Portugal in the summer.

During his time with Wolves, Teixeira made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Teixeira becomes Forest's second signing of the month, following on from the loan arrival of midfielder Aaron Tshibola from Aston Villa yesterday.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
