Ross McCormack makes Nottingham Forest loan switch

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Nottingham Forest take striker Ross McCormack on loan from Aston Villa.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 00:20 UK

Nottingham Forest have signed striker Ross McCormack on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old was dropped by Villans boss Steve Bruce in recent weeks after allegedly skipping several training sessions, prompting transfer interest from a host of Championship clubs.

McCormack set a Championship transfer record when he joined recently-relegated Villa in a £12m deal from Fulham last summer but failed to recapture his previous goalscoring form, finding the net just three times in 20 Championship appearances.

The Scotland international becomes Forest's fourth signing of the January transfer window and joins with the side 18th in the Championship, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

A graduate of the Rangers youth academy, McCormack went on to enjoy successful spells in the Championship with Cardiff City, Leeds United and Fulham prior to his move to Villa.

