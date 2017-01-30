Norwich City reportedly revive their interest in Ross McCormack, who has been told that he can leave Aston Villa after turning up to training late numerous times.

Norwich City have reportedly contacted Aston Villa regarding a potential swoop for striker Ross McCormack.

The 30-year-old's future has become a talking point after manager Steve Bruce revealed that he has failed to turn up to training numerous times this season.

It was claimed that McCormack's latest excuse for arriving at the training base late was that the gates at his house got stuck.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa are willing to offload the Scotland international and Norwich have revived their interest in the forward.

The Canaries tried to sign McCormack from Fulham during the summer window last year, but he ended up joining Villa in a £12m deal.