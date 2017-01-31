New Transfer Talk header

Report: Nottingham Forest make improved offer to Aston Villa for Ross McCormack

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Nottingham Forest reportedly make an improved offer to Aston Villa to take striker Ross McCormack on loan for the remainder of the season.
Nottingham Forest have made an improved offer to Aston Villa to take striker Ross McCormack on loan for the remainder of the season, according to a report.

Earlier this month, Villa boss Steve Bruce criticised the fitness levels of the 30-year-old and he has since fallen out of favour at the club.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have been negotiating over who would pay the biggest share of McCormack's wages, and it looked like no agreement was in sight.

However,the report suggests that Forest have come back with a fresh offer, with an increased loan fee, and negotiations have restarted.

McCormack has scored just three goals in 20 league appearances since Villa paid Fulham £12m for him during the summer.

