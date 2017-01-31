New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'No late arrivals at Manchester City'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists that his club will not be making any late moves in the winter transfer window.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Speculation linking the Premier League outfit with a bid for Valencia left-back Jose Gaya has gathered pace over the last couple of hours, with reports in Spain claiming that a deal could still be completed before the window slams shut.

Guardiola, however, has confirmed that there will be no late business for Man City because he is "happy" with the squad that he has already assembled.

"I said no because we have enough good players already. The window is important for the club, players but every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three or four players at home," Guardiola told reporters.

"So when that happens why should we buy more players. If players leave, maybe you could consider to buy another one but today is the last day and I am happy with my players."

Fifth-placed Man City, who progressed in the FA Cup at the weekend, will continue their Premier League season with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

