Young Watford striker Michael Folivi joins League One strugglers Coventry City on loan until the end of the season.

Watford striker Michael Folivi has moved to League One strugglers Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Hornets earlier this month, coming on for the final 10 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City.

"Michael is a young player with huge potential and is held in very high regard by Watford," said Sky Blues manager Russell Slade.

"He is pacey and direct with the ball, and will give us a different option going forward."

Folivi becomes Slade's seventh signing of the January transfer window as the side bid to avoid relegation to League Two in the final third of the season.