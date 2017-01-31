Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson arrives at West Bromwich Albion's training ground ahead of a proposed loan move to The Hawthorns.

The 29-year-old only joined the Cherries from Stoke City last summer but has made just three appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Wilson has not featured at all in the Premier League, only making the matchday squad on one occasion, and he is now nearing an exit from the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis also signed Wilson for Stoke, where he spent six years before his summer move to Bournemouth.

Pulis has made no secret of his desire to bring in defensive reinforcements this month and is hopeful of completing a deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.