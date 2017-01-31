Crystal Palace complete the signing of Luka Milivojevic on transfer deadline day.

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbia international Luka Milivojevic on transfer deadline day.

The Eagles have paid Greek side Olympiacos a fee of around £13m for his services, reports The Mirror.

Milivojevic, who plays as an attacking midfielder, has scored five goals in 16 matches at club level this season.

Capped 19 times for Serbia, the 25-year-old joined Olympiacos from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2015.

Palace previously signed Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland ahead of the transfer deadline, completing the deal in time to name him among their starting XI for tonight's clash with Bournemouth.