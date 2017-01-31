New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace complete Luka Milivojevic capture

A general view of Crystal Palace gates prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on January 10, 2015
Crystal Palace complete the signing of Luka Milivojevic on transfer deadline day.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbia international Luka Milivojevic on transfer deadline day.

The Eagles have paid Greek side Olympiacos a fee of around £13m for his services, reports The Mirror.

Milivojevic, who plays as an attacking midfielder, has scored five goals in 16 matches at club level this season.

Capped 19 times for Serbia, the 25-year-old joined Olympiacos from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2015.

Palace previously signed Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland ahead of the transfer deadline, completing the deal in time to name him among their starting XI for tonight's clash with Bournemouth.

A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
