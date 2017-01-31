New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'hope to complete late move for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to bring in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to complete a deal for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

Sakho has been shunned by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after he was sent home from the club's pre-season tour for breaching team rules.

Since then, the Frenchman has not featured at all on the pitch, and it is believed that Liverpool are keen to get him off their books.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are open to taking him off the Reds' hands in a deadline-day deal, but the Merseyside outfit want £20m, despite the defender not having a single minute under his belt this season.

As it stands, Klopp has Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as his options for central defence, while youngster Joe Gomez recently signed a new long-term deal.

Sakho could become Sam Allardyce's third January signing following the arrivals of Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt.

