New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Premier League strugglers Swansea City reportedly join the race to sign Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho in the January transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 21:12 UK

Swansea City have reportedly joined the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho during the January transfer window.

Sakho is widely expected to leave Anfield this month having failed to make a single appearance for the Reds so far this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to consider the France international for selection since sending him home early from the club's pre-season tour of the United States for disciplinary reasons.

Liverpool are understood to be holding out for a £20m bid for the 26-year-old and prefer a permanent exit to sending the centre-back out on loan.

The likes of Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have been credited with an interest in Sakho, and the Liverpool Echo reports that Premier League strugglers Swansea are also now in the running.

New Swans boss Paul Clement is looking for January reinforcements to help steer the club to safety, with his side currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp rules out Philippe Coutinho sale
Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-finalLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'Roberto Firmino home hit by burglars
Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Lucas unhappy with lack of game timeLatest team news: Southampton vs. LiverpoolLiverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tie
> Liverpool Homepage
More Swansea City News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
 Sports Mole logo
Premier League trio 'interested in Porto striker Moussa Marega'
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
PSG to enter race for Fernando Llorente?Ancelotti tips Clement to be "top manager"Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?Paul Clement: 'We need signings'Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, Sunderland
Bob Bradley offered Norway job?Swansea appoint Curtis as loan player bossClement keen to keep Alan Curtis on boardSwansea 'hope to bring back Curtis following sack'PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?
> Swansea City Homepage
More Southampton News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Latest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-finalLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Sofiane Boufal withdraws from Morocco squadKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tie
Jose Fonte omitted from Southampton squadYoshida "disappointed" with FA Cup drawSouthampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Puel unwilling to discuss Fonte's future
> Southampton Homepage
More Sevilla News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Stevan Jovetic completes Sevilla loan move
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'
Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Sevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?Result: James brace gives Madrid Copa advantageGladbach sign Kolodziejczak from SevillaTeam News: Benzema only makes Real Madrid bench
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla - as it happenedSevilla 'confident' of Jovetic dealSteven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'Man City 'step up interest in N'Zonzi'Report: Arsenal join N'Zonzi chase
> Sevilla Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'
 Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Wesley Sneijder attracting interest from China?
Wesley Sneijder 'turns down China move'Galatasaray confirm Podolski offerEboue: "I wanted to kill myself"Report: Gala preparing £15m Depay bidFourteen-year-old makes Gala debut
Sneijder "very happy" at GalatasarayPodolski slams Schweinsteiger treatmentKlopp 'blocked Lucas move to Galatasaray'Podolski retires from international footballArsenal 'accept Galatasaray offer for Debuchy'
> Galatasaray Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand