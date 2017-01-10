Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'

Premier League strugglers Swansea City reportedly join the race to sign Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho in the January transfer window.

Swansea City have reportedly joined the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho during the January transfer window.

Sakho is widely expected to leave Anfield this month having failed to make a single appearance for the Reds so far this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to consider the France international for selection since sending him home early from the club's pre-season tour of the United States for disciplinary reasons.

Liverpool are understood to be holding out for a £20m bid for the 26-year-old and prefer a permanent exit to sending the centre-back out on loan.

The likes of Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have been credited with an interest in Sakho, and the Liverpool Echo reports that Premier League strugglers Swansea are also now in the running.

New Swans boss Paul Clement is looking for January reinforcements to help steer the club to safety, with his side currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table.