Liverpool reportedly place a £20m price tag on out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho, who is wanted by Sevilla, PSG and Southampton.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour under manager Jurgen Klopp since being sent home early from the club's pre-season tour of the United States for disciplinary reasons.

The France international has not been named in a matchday squad for the Reds since scoring in a 4-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton in April, after which he received a drugs ban that was later overturned.

Galatasaray, Sevilla and Southampton have all been linked with a move for the centre-back, but BBC Sport reports that Liverpool will not let Sakho leave for less than £20m.

A loan move away from Anfield is also an option, although Sakho refused the chance to leave the club during the summer window despite being told that he was surplus to requirements.

Sakho joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and has since made 80 appearances for the club.