Liverpool have announced that Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League outfit.

Earlier on Friday, it had been reported that the 19-year-old was in advanced talks with the Merseyside giants, and they have now confirmed that the England Under-21 international has committed his immediate future to the club.

He told the club's official website: "It was a very easy decision. It is a great club and when it was mentioned about me extending my time here, it's not something I had to think very long about. I'm very happy it's done now and I'll just look to push on.

"It's massive. It means a lot to me – it's a massive gesture from the club to show that trust and faith in me. That's why it was so important I did the same and done it so quickly, because I'm very happy here. I've loved living here and playing here and learning under the new manager, so it was a quick decision."

After spending 15 months on the sidelines with a knee injury, Gomez has been limited to just nine matches in all competitions since signing from Charlton Athletic in June 2015.

He is expected to make his third appearance of the season when Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.