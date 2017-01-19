New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'turn down Southampton's approach to take Mamadou Sakho on loan'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Liverpool reportedly reject Southampton's offer to sign out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho on loan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Liverpool have reportedly knocked back Southampton in their attempt to sign Mamadou Sakho on loan.

The club are believed to be keen to offload the defender, who has fallen out of favour under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Frenchman was a regular in the team last season, but after serving a suspension for taking a banned substance and being sent home from the club's pre-season tour for breaching behavioural rules, he has not featured at all.

According to Sky Sports News, the Saints have offered to take Sakho off Liverpool's hands on loan, but the Merseyside club have rejected the approach as they would prefer a permanent exit.

Swansea City and Crystal Palace have also been linked with defender.

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool 'not interested in Fonte'
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Result: Liverpool win in FA Cup thanks to rare goal from Lucas Leiva
Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Klopp: 'My players looked embarassed'Reading confirm Tiago Ilori capture Matip left out of squad for FA Cup replayCoutinho hails Jurgen Klopp impact
Clyne 'to return against Swansea'MLS side 'interested in Liverpool forward'FIFA to make Matip decision on FridayLoris Karius: 'I am back in good form'Simon Mignolet pleased with form
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Jose Fonte ahead of the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Southampton defender Jose Fonte 'edges closer to West Ham United move'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'turn down Southampton's approach to take Mamadou Sakho on loan'
 Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Result: Last-gasp Shane Long goal sends Southampton through
Liverpool 'not interested in Fonte'Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL returnTeam News: Three changes for SouthamptonFA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
Puel lavishes praise on Van DijkPuel: 'No change in Fonte situation'Karius "confident" of reaching WembleyPuel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version