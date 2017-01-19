Liverpool reportedly reject Southampton's offer to sign out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho on loan.

Liverpool have reportedly knocked back Southampton in their attempt to sign Mamadou Sakho on loan.

The club are believed to be keen to offload the defender, who has fallen out of favour under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Frenchman was a regular in the team last season, but after serving a suspension for taking a banned substance and being sent home from the club's pre-season tour for breaching behavioural rules, he has not featured at all.

According to Sky Sports News, the Saints have offered to take Sakho off Liverpool's hands on loan, but the Merseyside club have rejected the approach as they would prefer a permanent exit.

Swansea City and Crystal Palace have also been linked with defender.