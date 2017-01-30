Crystal Palace confirm the signing of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Last week, a fee reported to be £14m was agreed between the two parties after Van Aanholt submitted a transfer request.

The final details have now been wrapped up, with the 26-year-old Dutchman reuniting with manager Sam Allardyce following the pair's time together at the Stadium of Light.

The 62-year-old told the club's official website: "I am delighted that Patrick has joined us. We had great success together at Sunderland where he was instrumental in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

"He will add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals."

In 88 appearances since his 2014 move from Chelsea, Van Aanholt scored seven goals, including three this season, and created nine assists.