Real Betis defender Riza Durmisi has said that he would seriously consider a move to Liverpool if the Premier League club's reported interest developed into a concrete offer.

It is understood that the 23-year-old, who impressed in Betis's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, is a transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Danish international has insisted that he is content with life in Seville, but has refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League giants.

"I don't know how practical it is," the Liverpool Echo quotes Durmisi as saying. "There will always be a lot of talk when you are playing in one of the world's best leagues. However, it should not of course change my focus on fighting for Betis.

"I am already at a big club, so I am in no way desperate to get away. If other clubs are ready to pay, and if Betis will sell me, I will of course listen to the offer. This applies to Liverpool. Anything else would be idiocy.

"[Former Brondby teammate Daniel Agger and I] talked about how it was to be in Liverpool, but it's not something we've talked about this time. Agger thinks that Liverpool is the world's biggest club, and that's why he was there for over eight years. If Liverpool's interest is concrete, I shall talk to Agger first."

Durmisi joined Betis from Brondby last summer, signing a five-year deal with the Spanish club.