New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sam Allardyce confirms Martin Caceres interest

Martin Caceres of Juventus celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Juventus FC at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on August 30, 2014
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that he is interested in signing former Juventus defender Martin Caceres.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he is interested in bringing former Juventus defender Martin Caceres to Selhurst Park.

Struggling Palace have already brought in Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt from Leicester City and Sunderland respectively this month, but more new additions are expected to arrive before the January transfer window slams shut.

Caceres is still available on a free transfer after leaving Juve at the end of last season and Allardyce has confirmed that he is considering a move for the 29-year-old full-back.

"Caceres is one who may appear after the window as he's not attached to a club. Yes, I have an interest," Allardyce told reporters.

The Uruguay international has only made 23 first-team appearances over the last two seasons, but won five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns during his time in Turin.

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Van Aanholt finalises move to Palace
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Martin Caceres, Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt completes Crystal Palace move on four-and-a-half year deal
 Martin Caceres of Juventus celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Juventus FC at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on August 30, 2014
Sam Allardyce confirms Martin Caceres interest
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is watched by Jose Manuel Jurado of Watford during the FA Cup semi-final on April 24, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'renew interest in Wilfried Zaha'
Newcastle, Palace in Townsend, Mbemba swap deal?Allardyce: 'Toure should have been sent off'Result: Toure seals comfortable City victoryTeam News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA CupLive Commentary: C Palace 0-3 Man City - as it happened
Lampard reveals Premier League offersPalace consider move for former United winger?Allardyce: 'Van Aanholt was my saviour'Sunderland, Palace agree Van Aanholt feeSunderland to bring in Contento on loan?
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version