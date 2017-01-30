Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that he is interested in signing former Juventus defender Martin Caceres.

Struggling Palace have already brought in Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt from Leicester City and Sunderland respectively this month, but more new additions are expected to arrive before the January transfer window slams shut.

Caceres is still available on a free transfer after leaving Juve at the end of last season and Allardyce has confirmed that he is considering a move for the 29-year-old full-back.

"Caceres is one who may appear after the window as he's not attached to a club. Yes, I have an interest," Allardyce told reporters.

The Uruguay international has only made 23 first-team appearances over the last two seasons, but won five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns during his time in Turin.