Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?

Premier League outfit Hull City could look to make a move for £13m-rated Olympiacos midfielder Luka Milivojevic, according to a report in the press.

Hull City could reportedly be eyeing a January move for Olympiacos midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

New Tigers coach Marco Silva is thought to be keen to add to his ranks this month, as he aims to fight to ensure that Hull retain their Premier League status come the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Silva is interested in the £13m-rated Milivojevic, who he coached while working for the Greek champions, although the same report also states that City could face stiff competition from both West Ham United and Sunderland for the 25-year-old's signature.

Milivojevic is currently contracted to Olympiacos until 2019.