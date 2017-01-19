Hull City are reportedly close to securing the loan signing of Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui.

Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui has reportedly moved to the brink of a transfer to Hull City.

Last year, the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United before remaining at the Greek club, but it is now expected that he will make his switch to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports News, Hull will confirm that the right-back will move to the KCOM Stadium on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The club hope that the signing of the former Manchester City trainee can be completed in time for the Norwegian international to make his debut against Chelsea on Sunday.

Elabdellaoui has also had spells with Feyenoord and German side Eintracht Braunschweig.