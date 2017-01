Hull City complete the signing of Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui.

Hull City have completed the signing of Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui on loan until the end of the season.

The news comes following the departure of Jake Livermore to West Bromwich Albion this morning and represents manager Marco Silva's third signing of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old underwent a medical at the KCOM Stadium yesterday and the transfer was first announced by his parent club on Twitter this morning.

More to follow.