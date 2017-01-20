New Transfer Talk header

Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore has completed a move to West Bromwich Albion on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old joins Tony Pulis's side for a fee believed to be between £10m and £15m and becomes the Baggies' first signing of the January transfer window.


"Jake was an important player for us, but it was a good proposal for him and a good proposal for the club," Tigers boss Marco Silva told reporters at his Friday morning press conference.

"We now need to find a quick replacement and strengthen the squad to help us achieve our goals."

Pulis said: "Craig Gardner leaving left us short of a certain type of midfield player and in Jake we have brought in a very, very good player.

"I watched him a lot when he was at Tottenham and thought he would go on to establish himself as a top six player.

"Maybe he has just drifted away a little from that – although having said that two promotions and a Cup final with Hull should not be forgotten. But I believe this lad is a very, very good player and I'm delighted we've got him.

"He is a fantastic character and as a player is good enough on the ball but also possesses fantastic energy. He's a good age at 27 and I believe his next three or four years will be his best."

Livermore moved to the KCOM from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, initially on loan, and has gone on to make 126 appearances for the side in the Premier League and the Championship.

