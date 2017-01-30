New Transfer Talk header

Report: Serbia international Luka Milivojevic close to sealing Crystal Palace switch

Olympiakos and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic is reportedly due to fly to London on Tuesday for a medical ahead of a £12.5m move to Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing Olympiacos midfielder Luka Milivojevic, according to reports.

The former Red Star Belgrade and Anderlecht man has scored six goals in 17 Superleague appearances this season to help the Greek champions open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

According to Sky Sports News, Milivojevic is due to fly to London on Tuesday for a medical ahead of a £12.5m switch to Selhurst Park, and Eagles chiefs are said to be confident of completing the deal before the closure of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who is reportedly also on the radar of Leicester City, Sunderland, West Ham United and Watford, has won 19 caps for Serbia and played against Wales and the Republic of Ireland during World Cup qualifiers last year.

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
