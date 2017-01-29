New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United, Crystal Palace discussing Andros Townsend, Chancel Mbemba swap deal

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are discussing a potential swap deal for Andros Townsend and Chancel Mbemba, according to reports.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Newcastle and Crystal Palace have entered discussions over a swap deal for Andros Townsend and Chancel Mbemba, according to reports.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is said to be very keen to re-sign Townsend, who left St James' Park to join the Eagles last summer in a £13m deal, but the Selhurst Park outfit are reportedly not looking to do business until the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle are exploring different options to make the deal happen in January and have offered Palace, who are battling Premier League relegation, the chance to take Mbemba on loan.

Townsend initially joined Newcastle from Tottenham Hotspur in a £12m deal in January 2016, while Mbemba is currently away with DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations and has not played for Newcastle since October.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
