Newcastle and Crystal Palace are discussing a potential swap deal for Andros Townsend and Chancel Mbemba, according to reports.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is said to be very keen to re-sign Townsend, who left St James' Park to join the Eagles last summer in a £13m deal, but the Selhurst Park outfit are reportedly not looking to do business until the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle are exploring different options to make the deal happen in January and have offered Palace, who are battling Premier League relegation, the chance to take Mbemba on loan.

Townsend initially joined Newcastle from Tottenham Hotspur in a £12m deal in January 2016, while Mbemba is currently away with DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations and has not played for Newcastle since October.