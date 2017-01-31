Aston Villa confirm that 20-year-old defender Kevin Toner has joined Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who made his Villa breakthrough at the end of last season, signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club in August 2016 before spending time with Walsall on loan.

Toner, a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined the Villa academy in 2012 from Home Farm FC having earlier played for his hometown club Ashbourne United.

Bradford, who are in the League One playoffs, have made four signings so far on transfer deadline day, with full-backs Matthew Penney and Jacob Hanson and forward Charlie Wyke also arriving at Valley Parade prior to the announcement of Toner's signing.