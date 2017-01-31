Steven N'Zonzi signs new Sevilla deal

French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi signs a new long-term contract at Sevilla, which will run until June 2020.

The 28-year-old joined Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 and has developed into a key player at the Estadio Ramon, with his performances believed to have attracted a host of attention.

Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for the central midfielder, but following a host of speculation, N'Zonzi has penned a new deal with his Spanish club.

The fresh contract, which was announced on Tuesday morning, will run until the summer of 2020, while his buy-out clause has been increased from £25m to £43m.

N'Zonzi, who is said to have rejected Everton earlier this month, played in England between 2009 and 2015 for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively, before making the move to Europa League holders Sevilla.