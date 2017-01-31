New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City forward David Faupala joins Chesterfield on loan

A general view of the Proact Stadium is seen prior to the Sky Bet League One Playoff Semi-Final, first leg match between Chesterfield and Preston North End at the Proact Stadium on May 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City confirm that French teenager David Faupala has joined League One side Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Manchester City forward David Faupala has completed a loan move to Chesterfield until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the City academy from French side Lens in 2015 and scored on his debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup in February 2016.

Faupala, a former France Under-18 international, makes the second loan move of his Citizens career, having spent time at Dutch club NAC Breda earlier this season.

He is joined at the Proact Stadium by Preston North End midfielder Liam Grimshaw, who also moves to the Proact on a transfer deadline day loan.

Faupala was reported to be on the way to Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem this month, but the move was said to have fallen through.

Birmingham City's Reece Brown keeps his eye on the ball during a pre-season friendly against Notts County on July 29, 2014
Read Next:
Chesterfield make double signing
>
View our homepages for David Faupala, Liam Grimshaw, Osman Kakay, Reece Brown, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'No late arrivals at Manchester City'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City 'to sign Valencia youngster Nabil Touaizi'
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exitMan City forward Faupala loaned to ChesterfieldGuardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho available'Aaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'Guardiola wants 'more fight' from Stones
West Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Kompany delighted after playing 90 minutesGuardiola praises Jesus after promising displayResult: Toure seals comfortable City victoryTeam News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA Cup
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal23146350232748
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2367102538-1325
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand