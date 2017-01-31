Manchester City confirm that French teenager David Faupala has joined League One side Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the City academy from French side Lens in 2015 and scored on his debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup in February 2016.

Faupala, a former France Under-18 international, makes the second loan move of his Citizens career, having spent time at Dutch club NAC Breda earlier this season.

He is joined at the Proact Stadium by Preston North End midfielder Liam Grimshaw, who also moves to the Proact on a transfer deadline day loan.

Faupala was reported to be on the way to Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem this month, but the move was said to have fallen through.