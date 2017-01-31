Chesterfield make double signing

League One side Chesterfield announce the double loan signing of Reece Brown and Osman Kakay.

League One strugglers Chesterfield have announced a double loan signing, bringing in midfielder Reece Brown from Birmingham City and right-back Osman Kakay from Queens Park Rangers.

Brown, 20, has made nine appearances for the Midlands outfit this season and has also featured for the England under-20s side.

"Reece is a very talented footballer who has impressed me when I've watched him," said Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell. "He also comes highly recommended by (former Birmingham manager) Gary Rowett."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kakay has made just one senior appearance for the Hoops but enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Scottish Championship outfit Livingston last season.

The Spireites are currently 22nd in League One, three points from safety.