Chesterfield make double signing

Birmingham City's Reece Brown keeps his eye on the ball during a pre-season friendly against Notts County on July 29, 2014
League One side Chesterfield announce the double loan signing of Reece Brown and Osman Kakay.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

League One strugglers Chesterfield have announced a double loan signing, bringing in midfielder Reece Brown from Birmingham City and right-back Osman Kakay from Queens Park Rangers.

Brown, 20, has made nine appearances for the Midlands outfit this season and has also featured for the England under-20s side.

"Reece is a very talented footballer who has impressed me when I've watched him," said Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell. "He also comes highly recommended by (former Birmingham manager) Gary Rowett."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kakay has made just one senior appearance for the Hoops but enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Scottish Championship outfit Livingston last season.

The Spireites are currently 22nd in League One, three points from safety.

