Burnley complete Ashley Westwood signing

Burnley have completed the signing of midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half year deal.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|22
|18
|1
|3
|47
|15
|32
|55
|2
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|5
|3
|50
|23
|27
|47
|3
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|22
|13
|7
|2
|45
|16
|29
|46
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|27
|24
|45
|5
|Manchester CityMan City
|22
|13
|4
|5
|43
|28
|15
|43
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|22
|11
|8
|3
|33
|21
|12
|41
|7
|Everton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|33
|23
|10
|36
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|22
|9
|5
|8
|30
|28
|2
|32
|9
|Stoke CityStoke
|22
|7
|7
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|28
|10
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|29
|36
|-7
|28
|11
|Southampton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|26
|-4
|27
|12
|Bournemouth
|22
|7
|5
|10
|32
|39
|-7
|26
|13
|Burnley
|22
|8
|2
|12
|24
|33
|-9
|26
|14
|Watford
|22
|6
|6
|10
|25
|38
|-13
|24
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|22
|5
|6
|11
|24
|37
|-13
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|22
|4
|8
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|17
|Swansea CitySwansea
|22
|5
|3
|14
|26
|51
|-25
|18
|18
|Crystal Palace
|22
|4
|4
|14
|30
|41
|-11
|16
|19
|Hull City
|22
|4
|4
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|16
|20
|Sunderland
|22
|4
|3
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|15
