Burnley complete Ashley Westwood signing

Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Burnley sign midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 17:01 UK

Burnley have completed the signing of midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half year deal.

More to follow.

