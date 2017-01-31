Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams is expected to leave the club on deadline day, with League One sides Charlton Athletic and MK Dons leading the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's academy from Wrexham in 2009 but failed to make the breakthrough at Anfield, appearing just once for the senior side in a League Cup victory over Middlesbrough in September 2014.

The Wales Under-21 international has previously spent loan spells at Notts County and Swindon Town, but the Liverpool Echo reports that he is now heading for a permanent exit from the club.

Charlton Athletic are leading the race for the youngster's signature, but could face competition from fellow League One outfit MK Dons.

Williams, who can also play at centre-back, has seen his seven-year stay at the club disrupted by injuries and was due to be out of contract in the summer.