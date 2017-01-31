New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit

Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
© Getty Images
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams is expected to leave the club on deadline day, with League One sides Charlton Athletic and MK Dons leading the race for his signature.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams is set to leave the club on a permanent transfer before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to reports.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's academy from Wrexham in 2009 but failed to make the breakthrough at Anfield, appearing just once for the senior side in a League Cup victory over Middlesbrough in September 2014.

The Wales Under-21 international has previously spent loan spells at Notts County and Swindon Town, but the Liverpool Echo reports that he is now heading for a permanent exit from the club.

Charlton Athletic are leading the race for the youngster's signature, but could face competition from fellow League One outfit MK Dons.

Williams, who can also play at centre-back, has seen his seven-year stay at the club disrupted by injuries and was due to be out of contract in the summer.

General view in the stadium following the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough at The Valley on September 27, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea youngster joins Charlton on loan deal
>
View our homepages for Jordan Williams, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace 'hope to complete late move for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'
 Roberto Firmino warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Roberto Firmino court date postponed
Real Madrid forward 'not interested in Liverpool'Lambert praises "class" Liverpool supportKlopp: 'We must focus on Premier League'Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'
Preview: Liverpool vs. ChelseaLiverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?Lallana named England Player of the YearCoutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Charlton Athletic News
Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
Chelsea youngster joins Charlton on loan dealKoeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryBrown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongPolice receive abuse allegations against multiple people
Karl Robinson named Charlton managerEverton maintain interest in Charlton forward?Charlton part company with Russell SladeBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedRichard Murray steps down from Charlton board
> Charlton Athletic Homepage
More MK Dons News
Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit
 Dele Alli celebrates his opener during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Dele Alli 'moves childhood friend into mansion in act of kindness'
 Robbie Neilson, head coach of Heart of Midlothian in during the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
MK Dons confirm Robbie Neilson appointment
Neilson 'nears MK Dons appointment'Rotherham deny Robbie Neilson approachNeilson 'rejects Rotherham for MK Dons'Rotherham consider move for Neilson?MK Dons approach Hearts boss Neilson
Gerrard: 'MK Dons job came too soon'Carragher: 'Gerrard not ready for management'Report: Gerrard opens door for Anfield returnGerrard 'to turn down MK Dons job'Gerrard 'contemplating' MK Dons offer
> MK Dons Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version