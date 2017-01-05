New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer

Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
© Getty Images
Everton announce that they have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Everton have announced that they have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old attacker has been linked with a switch to the Toffees in recent weeks, and the club are now in a position to confirm that he has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.

Lookman told the club's official website: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me. Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager.

"When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

"It was great playing in The Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."

Ademola leaves The Valley having scored 12 goals from 49 appearances in all competitions.

Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Read Next:
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
>
View our homepages for Ademola Lookman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer
 Everton winger Yannick Bolasie in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Yannick Bolasie to miss up to a year with knee injury
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?Steven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'Report: Newcastle want Cleverley on loanBarcelona 'make contact with Ronald Koeman'Man Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'
Puel: 'Difficult to accept Everton loss'Ronald Koeman pleased with clean sheetResult: Everton score three to down SouthamptonEverton winger joins Doncaster on loanTeam News: Redmond, Fonte in for Southampton
> Everton Homepage
More Charlton Athletic News
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
 General view in the stadium following the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough at The Valley on September 27, 2014
Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva joins Charlton Athletic on loan deal
Koeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryBrown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongPolice receive abuse allegations against multiple peopleKarl Robinson named Charlton manager
Everton maintain interest in Charlton forward?Charlton part company with Russell SladeBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedRichard Murray steps down from Charlton boardLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giants
> Charlton Athletic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version