Liverpool reportedly make an offer for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, but the player is keen to stay at the Bernabeu.

The Merseyside outfit have not brought in any new recruits during the transfer window this month, but they are regularly being linked with various players.

The latest is Mariano, who joined Madrid's academy in 2011 before making his first-team debut for the Spanish giants last year.

According to Cadena Ser, Liverpool have made an offer to Real, but the player has informed his club that he wants to remain at the Bernabeu.

It is believed that Deportivo Alaves are also keen to sign the forward, who has made just three La Liga appearances this season, but he featured three times in the Copa del Rey and once as a substitute in the Champions League.