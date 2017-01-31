New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz 'to turn down offer to join Liverpool'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool reportedly make an offer for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, but the player is keen to stay at the Bernabeu.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Liverpool are reportedly expected to fail in their attempt to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

The Merseyside outfit have not brought in any new recruits during the transfer window this month, but they are regularly being linked with various players.

The latest is Mariano, who joined Madrid's academy in 2011 before making his first-team debut for the Spanish giants last year.

According to Cadena Ser, Liverpool have made an offer to Real, but the player has informed his club that he wants to remain at the Bernabeu.

It is believed that Deportivo Alaves are also keen to sign the forward, who has made just three La Liga appearances this season, but he featured three times in the Copa del Rey and once as a substitute in the Champions League.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Asier Garitano doubts Mariano Diaz move
>
View our homepages for Mariano Diaz, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert praises "class" Liverpool support
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace 'hope to complete late move for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz 'to turn down offer to join Liverpool'
Klopp: 'We must focus on Premier League'Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'Preview: Liverpool vs. ChelseaLiverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?
Lallana named England Player of the YearCoutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Liverpool to offload Sturridge in summer?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz 'to turn down offer to join Liverpool'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid go four points clear at top of La Liga
Wenger responds to Benzema rumoursTeam News: Three changes for Real Madrid against SociedadMorata reiterates desire to stay at Real MadridReport: Varane back for Real MadridRamos moves on from Copa del Rey defeat
Lucas Vazquez: 'Absentees not an excuse'Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'Result: Celta knock Real Madrid out of CopaTeam News: Ronaldo, Benzema lead Real Madrid attackLive Commentary: Celta 2-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version