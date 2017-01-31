New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough winger completes Real Oviedo switch

Carlos de Pena in action for Nacional on January 25, 2015
Middlesbrough winger Carlos de Pena completes a six-month loan switch to Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo.
Middlesbrough winger Carlos de Pena has moved to Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined Aitor Karanka's side in a £2.6m deal from Nacional in 2015 and made 10 appearances during Boro's successful promotion campaign from the Championship.

De Pena has failed to feature for the first team in the Premier League this season, however, and has instead been turning out for the under-23s side in the Premier League 2's Division 2.

According to The Gazette, Boro had been looking to move De Pena on permanently this month, with clubs in his homeland of Uruguay and the MLS thought to have been interested, but have instead agreed a six-month loan deal with Spanish side Oviedo.

Oviedo, who last played in the top flight in 2000-01, are currently 10th in the Segunda Division, two points off the playoff places.

