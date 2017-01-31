Queens Park Rangers are reportedly in talks with Ravel Morrison regarding a loan move from Lazio.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison could reportedly be heading back to Queens Park Rangers on loan.

The 23-year-old joined Lazio on a permanent deal from West Ham United in 2015, but he has failed to make an impact at the Italian club.

According to The Mirror, QPR and Lazio have come to an agreement regarding a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Morrison has reportedly spent a few days training with the Championship club, where he had a short spell in 2014 on loan from West Ham United.

The midfielder, who made just six appearances in all competitions for Lazio last season, scored six goals and made two assists in 17 Championship appearances for QPR during his first stint at Loftus Road.