Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron from National League outfit Eastleigh.

The 22-year-old has penned terms on a two-and-a-half year deal with the Latics and becomes the club's fourth signing of deadline day, following the earlier arrivals of Matt Gilks, Alex Bruce and James Weir.

"Mikael is a dynamic young striker who has worked with Andy Welsh at Sunderland and we are really optimistic he can develop with us over the next two and a half years," Wigan manager Warren Joyce told the club's website.

"He has pace and strength and we look forward to working with him."

Mandron, who made three Premier League appearances during his time with the Black Cats, joins Wigan with the club 22nd in the Championship.