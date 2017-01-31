New Transfer Talk header

Wigan Athletic sign ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron

Mikael Mandron of Sunderland kicks the ball during a Sunderland Barclays Asia Trophy training session at Hong Kong Stadium on July 23, 2013
Wigan Athletic complete the permanent signing of former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron on a two-and-a-half year deal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 18:34 UK

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron from National League outfit Eastleigh.

The 22-year-old has penned terms on a two-and-a-half year deal with the Latics and becomes the club's fourth signing of deadline day, following the earlier arrivals of Matt Gilks, Alex Bruce and James Weir.

"Mikael is a dynamic young striker who has worked with Andy Welsh at Sunderland and we are really optimistic he can develop with us over the next two and a half years," Wigan manager Warren Joyce told the club's website.

"He has pace and strength and we look forward to working with him."

Mandron, who made three Premier League appearances during his time with the Black Cats, joins Wigan with the club 22nd in the Championship.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
