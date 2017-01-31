New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn Rovers on loan

Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers resign Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes on loan.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 08:17 UK

Blackburn Rovers have resigned Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had been facing an uncertain future after finding himself out of Swans manager Paul Clement's plans and unable to join another side this season, having already spent the first half of the campaign with Rovers.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the Liberty this summer and has featured just 19 times for the Welsh side since his switch from Middlesbrough three years ago.

Emnes scored three goals in his first five appearances with Rovers before suffering a goal drought in his subsequent 15 outings.

In a statement confirming his return, Blackburn added that Swansea have given permission for Emnes to feature in the FA Cup, where they face a tricky tie with Manchester United in the fifth round.

Emnes becomes manager Owen Coyle's second signing of the month following the arrival of Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao on loan yesterday.

Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
Read Next:
Marvin Emnes joins Blackburn on loan
>
View our homepages for Marvin Emnes, Owen Coyle, Lucas Joao, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn Rovers on loan
 Diego Poyet in action for West Ham on July 16, 2014
Hull City, Swansea City 'want Diego Poyet'
 Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) vies with Benfica's Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match SL Benfica vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on December 8, 2015.
Swansea City 'want Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan'
Clement wants Swans to improve home formAston Villa eyeing Taylor, Barrow swoop?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'Routledge signs new Swansea contractBT Sport announces PL fixtures for March
Swansea in talks with Inter over Ranocchia?Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'Clement reiterates stance on Fernando LlorenteResult: Swansea City stun Liverpool at Anfield
> Swansea City Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn Rovers on loan
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
Coyle: 'I have three transfer targets'Venky's pledge funding for BlackburnCoyle pleased with Wolves target's attitudeMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundOwen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'
Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'Blackburn 'want £2m for Wolves target'Coyle: 'Newcastle win should be a catalyst'Benitez confused by Blackburn defeatChinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version