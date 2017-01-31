Blackburn Rovers resign Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes on loan.

Blackburn Rovers have resigned Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had been facing an uncertain future after finding himself out of Swans manager Paul Clement's plans and unable to join another side this season, having already spent the first half of the campaign with Rovers.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the Liberty this summer and has featured just 19 times for the Welsh side since his switch from Middlesbrough three years ago.

Emnes scored three goals in his first five appearances with Rovers before suffering a goal drought in his subsequent 15 outings.

In a statement confirming his return, Blackburn added that Swansea have given permission for Emnes to feature in the FA Cup, where they face a tricky tie with Manchester United in the fifth round.

Emnes becomes manager Owen Coyle's second signing of the month following the arrival of Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao on loan yesterday.