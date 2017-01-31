Hull City complete the loan signing of Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has completed a loan move to Hull City.

Tigers boss Marco Silva is making sweeping changes to his squad at the KCOM Stadium, and he has now sealed the coup of Italian international Ranocchia.

The 28-year-old had been pictured arriving for a medical at the club's training ground, and Hull have now confirmed that he has penned a deal until the end of the current campaign.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, including 90 minutes when Inter lost 2-1 to Southampton in the Europa League in November.

The move comes at a time when Hull have lost centre-back Curtis Davies for two months because of a hamstring injury.