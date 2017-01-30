Hull City confirm that centre-back Curtis Davies has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

The 31-year-old, who captained the Tigers during the 2014-15 season, sustained the injury just eight minutes into Sunday's tie at Craven Cottage, in which the hosts claimed a 4-1 victory.

Davies arrived at the KCOM Stadium in 2013 from Birmingham City in a £2.25m deal, and has gone on to make 139 appearances for Hull over four seasons, including 22 in the league so far this campaign.

The Humberside outfit, who sit two points from Premier League safety in 19th, face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday with Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire the only available central defenders.