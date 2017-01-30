Hull City defender Curtis Davies out for eight weeks with hamstring injury

Curtis Davies for Hull on September 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City confirm that centre-back Curtis Davies has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 20:21 UK

Hull City have revealed that centre-back Curtis Davies has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in their FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

The 31-year-old, who captained the Tigers during the 2014-15 season, sustained the injury just eight minutes into Sunday's tie at Craven Cottage, in which the hosts claimed a 4-1 victory.

Davies arrived at the KCOM Stadium in 2013 from Birmingham City in a £2.25m deal, and has gone on to make 139 appearances for Hull over four seasons, including 22 in the league so far this campaign.

The Humberside outfit, who sit two points from Premier League safety in 19th, face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday with Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire the only available central defenders.

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Ryan Mason awake, doing "good" in hospital
>
View our homepages for Curtis Davies, Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason discharged from hospital following head injury
 Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Burnley closing in on Hull City defender Andrew Robertson?
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop
Hull defender Davies out for eight weeksHull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'Hull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'Result: Fulham hammer Hull City in FA CupConte praises mental strength of Cahill
Snodgrass "delighted" to join West HamSnodgrass completes West Ham switchSilva: 'Snodgrass wants to leave Hull'Silva: 'Mixed emotions after Man Utd win'Mourinho cuts post-match interview short
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version