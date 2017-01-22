Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Ryan Mason awake, doing "good" in hospital

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is awake and alert in hospital following his horror collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on Sunday evening.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is awake and doing "good" in hospital, club doctor Mark Waller has revealed.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital last night after suffering a head collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during the sides' Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Mason underwent an emergency operation at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington after fracturing his skull in the incident, but is now conscious and on the mend.

Club doctor Waller paid Mason a visit, along with Tigers boss Marco Silva and captain Michael Dawson, this morning and told reporters: "He's good. He was delighted to see us."

In a statement, Hull added: "Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary's.

"Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours."

Cahill, along with Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland also paid Mason a visit last night.

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on September 27, 2016
