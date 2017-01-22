Hull City confirm that midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone surgery after sustaining a skull fracture following a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone an emergency operation following his clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

The 25-year-old required nine minutes of attention on the pitch following the horror challenge, before leaving the field on a stretcher in a neck brace.

Several reports on Sunday evening suggested that the former Tottenham Hotspur man required surgery after sustaining a skull fracture, suggestions which were later confirmed by the club.

"The club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon," read a statement from Hull's official website.

"He was taken to St Mary's Hospital where he has undergone surgery. Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

"Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary's Hospital. A further update will be issued tomorrow."

Mason joined the Tigers from Spurs in the summer of 2016.